Naomi Lawrence
December 17, 2024
Image: supplied by Midsumma

From Adelaide to Zagreb, Jeremy Goldstein’s internationally acclaimed Truth to Power Café is a profound theatrical reflection on loss, hope, and resistance.

Inspired by Harold Pinter, this award-winning performance makes  its Naarm/Melbourne premiere.

Told through powerful memoir, image, film, poetry, music, and compassionate truth-telling in response to the question: ‘who has power over you and what do you want to say to them?’

5–7 February 2025, 7pm
Theatre Works, St Kilda

Tickets: $35

