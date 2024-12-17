From Adelaide to Zagreb, Jeremy Goldstein’s internationally acclaimed Truth to Power Café is a profound theatrical reflection on loss, hope, and resistance.

Inspired by Harold Pinter, this award-winning performance makes its Naarm/Melbourne premiere.

Told through powerful memoir, image, film, poetry, music, and compassionate truth-telling in response to the question: ‘who has power over you and what do you want to say to them?’

Truth to Power Café

5–7 February 2025, 7pm

Theatre Works, St Kilda

Tickets: $35