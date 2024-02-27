Un-hyde Your Pride At Pullman Sydney Hyde Park

The Pre-Game Mardi Gras Party at the Pullman Sydney Hyde Park is back and bigger and more fabulous than last year. For the second year in a row, many iconic guests and hosts will be present at the event, including RuPaul’s Drag Race queen Maxi Shield and social media star Carla from Bankstown.

The exclusive event at Pullman Sydney Hyde Park provides front-row access to the starting point of the Mardi Gras Parade and is the ultimate spot to prepare for pride festivities. The Pre-Game will kick off at 5pm on the evening of the event, allowing ticket holders to come and go as they please, and will finish up at 9pm.

Australian singer-songwriter and former The Voice contestant, Alfie Arcuri, will perform at the Pre-Game, along with roaming drag queens to keep guests entertained. Host Maxi Shield will lip-sync a curated lineup for the crowd, with Carla from Bankstown in charge of the music.

The Pullman Sydney Hyde Park will provide guests with a chance to look their absolute best for Mardi Gras. A designated INGLOT Cosmetics glitter bar will be included for anyone to conveniently touch up their makeup throughout the night. Prior to the event, INGLOT Cosmetics’ social media followers can receive $20 off first-release tickets when using the shared code on @inglot_australia Instagram page.

Many drag queens, showgirls, and LGBTQI+ figures will be in attendance at the Pullman Pre-Game for non-stop entertainment. The party does not stop there, with a lineup of delicious bites including smoked salmon pate, Peking duck pancakes, and an assortment of sliders on offer. Free flowing drinks will also be available through the night which includes a selection of sparkling, red, and white wine, rose and beer.

More information, bookings and prices at https://www.pullmansydneyhydepark.com.au/offers/pre-game-mardi-gras-party

Saturday 2nd March 2024, 5pm-9pm

Pullman Sydney Hyde Park

36 College Street, Sydney NSW 2000





