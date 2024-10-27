Val’s Rainbow Festival Finale

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
October 28, 2024
Val’s Rainbow Festival Finale

Join Val’s LGBTI Ageing & Aged Care (part of Rainbow Health Australia) at Val’s Rainbow Festival Finale, as part of the Victorian Seniors Fest 2024.

Get down to the Melbourne Bowls Club for an accessible and inclusive afternoon of live entertainment by Jimmy Loverocket, afternoon tea and lawn bowls, for our older LGBTQIA+ community and friends, allies and families.

There will also be a mini information expo!

Val’s Rainbow Festival

When: October 31, 2024, 1.30–4pm
Where: City of Melbourne Bowls Club, Flagstaff Gardens , Dudley Street, West Melbourne
Tickets: Free (registration required)
Accessibility: The City of Melbourne Bowls Club is wheelchair accessible.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Rumble Returns To Brisbane This December With Rumble! Island!
October 27, 2024 | Michael James

Rumble Returns To Brisbane This December With Rumble! Island!
Brisbane News What's on
Catch Drag Race Down Under At The Sportsman Hotel
October 26, 2024 | Michael James

Catch Drag Race Down Under At The Sportsman Hotel
Brisbane News What's on
Old Friends Sing Sondheim & 40th Anniversary of Bob Downe!
October 25, 2024 | Staff Writers

Old Friends Sing Sondheim & 40th Anniversary of Bob Downe!
Brisbane Melbourne Sydney What's on
DesiQ: Bollywood Queer Dance Party To Rock Melbourne In November
October 24, 2024 | Staff Writers

DesiQ: Bollywood Queer Dance Party To Rock Melbourne In November
Melbourne Scene What's on
The Rise Of Pride With The Melbourne Gay And Lesbian Chorus
October 22, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

The Rise Of Pride With The Melbourne Gay And Lesbian Chorus
Melbourne Stage What's on
Gender Revel Gala with Transgender Victoria
October 21, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Gender Revel Gala with Transgender Victoria
Melbourne Scene What's on