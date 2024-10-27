Join Val’s LGBTI Ageing & Aged Care (part of Rainbow Health Australia) at Val’s Rainbow Festival Finale, as part of the Victorian Seniors Fest 2024.

Get down to the Melbourne Bowls Club for an accessible and inclusive afternoon of live entertainment by Jimmy Loverocket, afternoon tea and lawn bowls, for our older LGBTQIA+ community and friends, allies and families.

There will also be a mini information expo!

Val’s Rainbow Festival

When: October 31, 2024, 1.30–4pm

Where: City of Melbourne Bowls Club, Flagstaff Gardens , Dudley Street, West Melbourne

Tickets: Free (registration required)

Accessibility: The City of Melbourne Bowls Club is wheelchair accessible.

