Queer Cinema At Waverly Library Celebrates 1920s Lesbian Divas

Waverley Library is inviting you to join them in celebrating and loving queer cinema.

Their Queer Cinema night is a movie night dedicated to celebrating queer stories of love, loss and joy.

Every month they screen a film with drinks and snacks provided, all for free.

They encourage you to bring your chosen family and enjoy this special night.

July’s movies comprise Documentary Month: T’aint Nobody’s Bizness, International Sweethearts of Rhythm, and Tiny & Ruby.

Bisexual and lesbian black women of the 20s and 40s

Discover three classic documentaries focusing on bisexual and lesbian black women of the 1920s and 40s.

The library’s events and Engagement Curator William Hambides enthused: “Events like this are so important for the community because it offers a safe space, away from clubs and bars, for us to come together and learn about our history, both in film and documentaries.

“It’s a free event that encourages folks to rediscover the library and all it has to offer.

“Trailblazers that came before us”

“I try to choose movies and documentaries that give us meaningful representation and insight into the trailblazers that came before us.”

Queer Cinema is held on the 3rd Friday of the month. Be advised T’aint Nobody’s Bizness, International Sweethearts of Rhythm, and Tiny & Ruby have a combined runtime of 1h 44min.

When? Friday July 19 2024, 6:30pm

Where? Waverley Library, 32-48 Denison Street, Bondi Junction NSW 2022

Reservations? On Eventbrite