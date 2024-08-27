Image: Image: freidacommitment / Instagram.
Celebrate Wear it Purple Day at Southern Cross Laneway featuring an amazing performance by the talented Freida Commitment.
Freida’s hilarious comedy and fantastic lip-synching performance will create a memorable day for all 💜
In addition to the performance, guests are welcome to enjoy giant lawn games all day in the Laneway.
Wear it Purple Day at Southern Cross Laneway
When: 30 August, 10am – 3pm
Where: Southern Cross Lane, Melbourne 3004
Tickets: Free
You can find more information here.
