Celebrate Wear it Purple Day at Southern Cross Laneway featuring an amazing performance by the talented Freida Commitment.

Freida’s hilarious comedy and fantastic lip-synching performance will create a memorable day for all 💜

In addition to the performance, guests are welcome to enjoy giant lawn games all day in the Laneway.

Wear it Purple Day at Southern Cross Laneway

When: 30 August, 10am – 3pm

Where: Southern Cross Lane, Melbourne 3004

Tickets: Free

You can find more information here.