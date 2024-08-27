Wear it Purple Day at Southern Cross Laneway

Melbourne What's on
Chloe Sargeant
August 27, 2024
Wear it Purple Day at Southern Cross Laneway
Image: Image: freidacommitment / Instagram.

Celebrate Wear it Purple Day at Southern Cross Laneway featuring an amazing performance by the talented Freida Commitment.

Freida’s hilarious comedy and fantastic lip-synching performance will create a memorable day for all 💜

In addition to the performance, guests are welcome to enjoy giant lawn games all day in the Laneway.

Wear it Purple Day at Southern Cross Laneway

When: 30 August, 10am – 3pm
Where: Southern Cross Lane, Melbourne 3004
Tickets: Free

You can find more information here.

