LadyLike Pool Party @ Wet on Wellington

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
September 16, 2024
LadyLike Pool Party @ Wet on Wellington

LadyLike events takes over Wet on Wellington for a cheeky women’s pool party, a glorious night of play, spa, cocktails and more in a safe and inclusive environment.

Participate, observe or just enjoy the atmosphere, wear whatever makes you feel sexy and comfortable, be that bathers, something else, or nothing at all! (Lockers are available).

LadyLike Pool Party @ Wet on Wellington

When: September 30, 2024, 7pm – 1.30am
Where: Wet On Wellington, 162 Wellington Street, Collingwood
Tickets: $30 entry + $10 per prepurchased drink card in lots of 6, 8 or 10, or $40 on the door.
Accessibility: Wet on Wellington has stairs on entry and is not wheelchair accessible.

** This event is strictly 18+. Wet on Wellington is a sex on premises venue with a strict code of conduct. This event is run by women, and is inclusive “If you identify as female and/or are a vulva owner” **

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Dancefloor Conversion Therapy At Sydney Fringe Festival
September 14, 2024 | Contributor

Dancefloor Conversion Therapy At Sydney Fringe Festival
Scene Sydney What's on
Honour Awards 2024: Get Ready To Celebrate LGBTQ+ Excellence!
September 13, 2024 | Staff Writers

Honour Awards 2024: Get Ready To Celebrate LGBTQ+ Excellence!
New South Wales News News Sponsored Content Sydney What's on
Acclaimed Queer Play ‘Burn it.’ Coming To Melbourne Fringe
September 13, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Acclaimed Queer Play ‘Burn it.’ Coming To Melbourne Fringe
Arts & Entertainment Melbourne Stage What's on
Harbour Hoopla Cruise By Sydney Queer Irish (SQI)
September 12, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Harbour Hoopla Cruise By Sydney Queer Irish (SQI)
Sydney What's on
Lucille MacKellar Thrills In Hilariously Unhinged Sydney Fringe Show
September 11, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Lucille MacKellar Thrills In Hilariously Unhinged Sydney Fringe Show
Arts & Entertainment Review Scene Scene Sydney What's on
Party With Shandy To Celebrate Brisbane Pride This September
September 11, 2024 | Michael James

Party With Shandy To Celebrate Brisbane Pride This September
Brisbane News What's on