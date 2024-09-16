LadyLike events takes over Wet on Wellington for a cheeky women’s pool party, a glorious night of play, spa, cocktails and more in a safe and inclusive environment.

Participate, observe or just enjoy the atmosphere, wear whatever makes you feel sexy and comfortable, be that bathers, something else, or nothing at all! (Lockers are available).

LadyLike Pool Party @ Wet on Wellington

When: September 30, 2024, 7pm – 1.30am

Where: Wet On Wellington, 162 Wellington Street, Collingwood

Tickets: $30 entry + $10 per prepurchased drink card in lots of 6, 8 or 10, or $40 on the door.

Accessibility: Wet on Wellington has stairs on entry and is not wheelchair accessible.

** This event is strictly 18+. Wet on Wellington is a sex on premises venue with a strict code of conduct. This event is run by women, and is inclusive “If you identify as female and/or are a vulva owner” **