Hailed as “Broadway’s Biggest Blockbuster” by the New York Times, Wicked is set to take the stage at the Sydney Lyric Theatre on August 25, promising a spellbinding experience for theatregoers.

The Australian production boasts an exceptional cast, led by Courtney Monsma in the role of Glinda, the vivacious and popular girl who transforms into the iconic “Glinda the Good.” Opposite her, Sheridan Adams will captivate audiences as Elphaba, the girl born with emerald-green skin, destined to become the infamous “Wicked Witch of the West.”

Joining them on stage are renowned actors Robyn Nevin as Madame Morrible, Todd McKenney as the enigmatic Wizard, Liam Head as the charming Fiyero, and Adam Murphy in the role of Dr Dillamond. Shewit Belay takes on the character of Nessarose, Kurtis Papadinis embodies Boq, and Zoe Coppinger stands by as the understudy for Elphaba.

The supporting cast is equally exceptional, with an ensemble and swings lineup comprising Christian Ambesi, Conor Bann-Murray, Brittany Carter, Olivia Castagna, Eli Cooper, Matt Cranleigh, Joseph Donovan, Sage Douglas, Bayley John Edmends, Todd Jacobsson, Rohan Khanna, Andrew Kroenert, Elisha Zion Lee, Jordan Malone, Emily Monsma, Matilda Moran, Jackson Reedman, Amelia Sanzo, Edward Smith, Ksenia Teliatnikova, Lucas Van Rhijn, Jessica Vellucci, Mietta White, and Jun Woodfield.

Producer John Frost expressed his delight with the rehearsal process, stating, “The first few weeks of rehearsals have been nothing short of incredible, affirming the outstanding talent of our cast, led by the remarkable Courtney and Sheridan. The energy in the rehearsal room is palpable, and we eagerly anticipate our opening in Sydney next month, inviting Australia to fall in love with ‘WICKED’ all over again.”

This show is a musical phenomenon and appeals to everyone from 8 to 80. People love it for so many different reasons – some come for the engrossing story, some for the astonishing sets and costumes, some for the soaring ballads, some for the deeper messages, and some to see the life-affirming friendship between the two young women,” added Frost.

When: From 25 August 2023, Wednesday -Saturday – 7.30 pm, Matinees Wednesday 1 pm, Saturdays 2 pm, Sundays 1 pm & 6.30 pm

Where: Sydney Lyric Theatre, The Star

Tickets: From $79.00