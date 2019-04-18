—

The first same-sex moment between contestants on Australia’s Bachelor reality television franchise has been praised as a landmark for normalising bisexuality.

On Tuesday night’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise, contestant Alex Nation defied expectations by choosing a date with Brooke Blurton rather than one of the men.

The two women shared a passionate kiss during the episode.

Viewers have reacted overwhelmingly positively, taking to social media to express their thoughts on the pairing.

“I’m only watching Bachelor in Paradise for Brooke and Alex, my gay heart can’t handle it,” tweeted one fan.

Jason Tuazon-McCheyne, executive director of The Equality Project, said the positive but understated response to the kiss means people have become more accepting of same-sex relationships, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

“It shows that people are more comfortable with seeing LGBTQI representations,” Tuazon-McCheyne said.

“There has been a lot more acceptance post-marriage quality.

“It was a very intimate moment and it was handled tastefully.

“You could tell they were into each other—that was beautiful. It was natural and not forced.

“It is time for us to embrace a world [in which] bisexuality exists. Around 10 per cent or more of the population is bisexual. It is not a fetish.”

He added that any public displays of affection between LGBTI couples were a positive for the community.

“Growing up for me there was no representation of gay people—it was illegal and you could to jail,” he said.

“Now that young people can see this, it makes for a healthier existence for everyone.”

Tuazon-McCheyne acknowledged that there is still some way to go with acceptance of same-sex couples, and two women kissing may be better accepted than two men.

“I don’t think I have ever seen on Australian television two men doing the same,” he said.

“Why does it have be gender stereotyped?”

yes i am suddenly invested in bachelor in paradise because brooke and alex went on a date thank you for asking — ash stan acct 🐻 (@kangdonghoee) April 16, 2019

im only watching bachelor in paradise for brooke and alex my gay heart cant handle it 😭💖 — laureny (@yuri_heichou) April 16, 2019

im only watching the bachelor because i have a crush on brooke but her and alex making out just fucked me UPPPPP — cuntlord (@queerkreep) April 16, 2019