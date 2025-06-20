Image: Members of First Mardi Gras at the QTopia viewing. Photos: James McKinney.
On the 47th anniversary of the first Mardi Gras, join Qtopia in paying tribute to those brave 500 marchers and the 58 arrested that day. In gratitude to those who risked everything in standing up for our rights, we raise a glass to to the 78ers and unveil a special photograph and a short documentary.
A Night with the 78ers
When: June 24, 2025, 6–8pm
Where: The Loading Dock Theatre, Qtopia Sydney, 301 Forbes Street Darlinghurst
Tickets: $35+ booking fee (Free for 78ers, $20+bf for 78er Associate Members)
Accessibility: Qtopia is wheelchair accessible, with an accessible bathroom and a hearing loop.
