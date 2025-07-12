Clearly Queerly Coded: Guy James Whitworth’s Pride Between the Lines

Guy James Whitworth has never been one for subtlety. The renowned Sydney-based artist, known for his bold portraits and unapologetic celebrations of queer identity, has spent decades making art that wears its politics on its sleeve.

But in his tenth solo exhibition, Clearly Queerly Coded, opening this month at Surry Hills’ M2 Gallery, Whitworth trades loud declarations for something even sneakier.

At first glance, his new works seem almost tame, landscapes and florals replace the vibrant nudes and loud portraits of his past shows. But look closer, and you’ll see Whitworth’s edge is still very much there.

“A few months ago, I sold a couple of pieces to a major Australian institution,” Whitworth says. “They wanted them ‘subtly queer-coded’—inclusive enough to signal pride, but not so overt that straight patrons would clutch their pearls.”

It’s the sort of request that’s both flattering and faintly ridiculous. But for Whitworth, it highlights the strange balancing act queer artists face today.

“Anything too defiantly LGBTQIA+ can get pulled from public view now. So we’ve had to get sneakier. I’m proud to make art the right wing would want to burn—but I still want it seen. I still want it out there,” he said.

This isn’t Whitworth going soft— it’s tactical. His latest work invites audiences to linger, to decode the layers of meaning hiding in plain sight.

“I still believe that defiance is essential when creating art, yet equally, so is resourcefulness if it helps spread Queer love and representation out into the world,” he added.

How Guy James Whitworth found his place

Born in northeast England at the end of the 1960s, Whitworth showed artistic promise early, winning school drawing prizes before heading to London in his late teens to study fashion illustration.

But London didn’t stick. His love of travel pulled him across several capitals before he eventually settled in Sydney’s Surry Hills.

Over the years, Whitworth has worn many hats—model, costume designer, performer, poet, illustrator—with what he calls “varying degrees of success.” But painting has remained the through-line.

His work has appeared in galleries from London’s Artesian Well to Sydney’s Pine Street Gallery, Bondi Pavilion, and beyond. With his fearless use of bright primary colours and style is instantly recognisable, and just unpredictable enough to keep audiences guessing.

An LGBTQIA+ creative of many mediums

But Whitworth’s buzzing creative energy doesn’t stop at the canvas.

He’s also a filmmaker and the author of three books blending essays, poetry, and art: Signs of a Struggle (2019), Enough of Your Nonsense (2021), and Never Held a Gun (2022).

Each book balances his sharp wit and political bite with moments of vulnerability—a queer artist reflecting on art, activism, and survival.

Defiance, in Code according to Guy James Whitworth

Clearly Queerly Coded may not feature Whitworth’s trademark nudes, but it hasn’t lost its edge. If anything, its restraint feels like a provocation in itself.

In a world where even rainbow flags face censorship, Guy James Whitworth asks: how do queer artists stay visible without disappearing?

“This exhibition is as politically driven as my previous shows. The message of celebrating LGBTQIA+ strength and power is still omnipresent for those who know what they’re seeing, but now Queerdom appears in subtler ways—like the colours of the progress flag entwined in textures and tones,” he replied.

This exhibition isn’t shouting. It’s whispering and daring you to lean in.

Clearly Queerly Coded runs from July 30 to August 5 at M2 Gallery, Surry Hills.