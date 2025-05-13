BICON ALERT! Drag Race Star Aja Comes Out As Bisexual

Bi-con alert! In a heartfelt and empowering moment of queer visibility, RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Aja has come out publicly as bisexual.

The Brooklyn-born performer shared the news on social media with a candid post that simply read, “Had the realisation today that I am definitely bisexual and have been in denial about it.”

“Welp. I guess I’m coming out. I’m bisexual.”

Aja on sharing sexuality and gender identity over the years

Over the years, Aja has contributed to vital conversations about fluidity, authenticity and the nuanced spectrum of gender and sexuality – particularly within the world of drag.

In 2018, Aja shared online that she is a transgender woman, after previously identifying as non-binary.

“I have lived my life as non-binary since 2018 and have recently began to identify more with the feminine aspect of my identity,” the drag icon wrote at the time.

But coming into herself as a trans woman and embracing the label of ‘drag queen’ again hasn’t been easy. In fact, Aja’s decision to stop using the term to describe herself stemmed from deep emotional challenges linked to her gender.

“I made the decision to stop referring to myself as a drag artist because I had a hard time navigating my gender identity,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I needed to see what was a performance and what was really me.”

In the years that followed, Aja found herself exploring a career in music at the same time as navigating the realisation she was trans. But stepping back into the spotlight as a trans drag performer came with fears.

Her return for All Stars 10 marks not just a comeback, but a reclamation of her artistry – on her own terms.

“In that process [of discovering I was trans], people spread rumours. People said that Aja hates Drag Race and Aja quit drag to become a rapper. None of that was right. That news spread like wildfire. Next thing, nobody wanted to book me. Everybody had the idea that I was a difficult, bitchy monster. I lost a lot of people in my life. Work dwindled, and I came to a point where I was unable to take care of myself financially. I went days without eating, I couldn’t pay rent, I was almost homeless. It was bad.

“In the middle of that, All Stars 6 happened, and Kylie Sonique Love won. Something clicked. I could be a trans woman and do drag. That could be me.”

As she kills it on the stage of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 10, by declaring her bisexuality, Aja has added yet another layer to her already powerful story – and she’s doing it with grace, courage and pride.

As the world continues to catch up with the rich spectrum of queer identity, Aja’s voice stands as a reminder that representation – in all its complexity – matters. And as she slays her way through All Stars 10, she does so not just as a contestant, but as a beacon for others who may still be figuring themselves out.