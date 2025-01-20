First Trailer For ‘Clean Slate’ Starring Laverne Cox Drops

Prime Video have released the first trailer for Clean Slate, an eight-part series created by and starring trailblazing actor Laverne Cox.

The series sees Cox star as Desiree Slate, a trans woman who returns to her small Alabaman home town after her life in the big city goes awry, where she reconnects with her father (played by George Wallace) and community after more than two decades of estrangement.

“After being away for 23 years and, she says in the pilot, being in really dysfunctional relationships with men, she realises that she has to go back to the source of the first unavailable man in her life, and that’s her father,” Cox told Entertainment Weekly last year.

Desiree also finds herself navigating a budding romance with her father’s protégé, as well as some drama in the church community, where her reappearance after her transition gives the locals something to talk about.

Produced by sitcom royalty

The show is co-produced by sitcom legend Norman Lear, and was one of his final projects before his death in December 2023.

Lear created over 100 sitcoms throughout his career, including the 2017 Netflix revival of his show One Day At A Time, which was reimagined with a Cuban-American family and featured exceptional lesbian representation with the family’s daughter Elena.

The humour of the show is similar to the shows he produced in seventies and eighties- “family comedies that had political messages, but it didn’t hit you over the head with it,” Cox says. “Tackling intense issues, but doing it in a fun way, in a way that’s accessible and in a way that doesn’t point a finger at you or preach to you.”

Cox posted a tribute to the creator after his death at the end of 2023.

“Having gotten to spend time with him, to produce a show with him, to listen to him, to learn from him, I never took any of those moments for granted!” she said.

“Thank you Norman for your life, your work, your generosity. Thank you for the privilege of working with you, learning from you. Thank you for the charge to do better, dream bigger, to tell stories that encourage us to bask in our shared humanity with some lessons and even more laughter and love.”

All eight episodes of Clean Slate premiere on Prime Video on February 5.