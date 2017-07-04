—

NATALIE Morales, star of Parks and Recreation, has come out as queer.

Known for playing Lucy, girlfriend to Aziz Ansari’s Tom, on the beloved series, Morales came out in an essay for Amy Poehler’s Smart Girls website, Pink News has reported.

She is also known for starring in cult one-season-wonder The Middleman, as well as in recurring roles on Trophy Wife and Santa Clarita Diet.

Morales wrote that she knew by high school that she was attracted to men and women, and remembered receiving negative messages about bisexuality.

“I was told bisexuals were degenerates who are selfish and just want the best of both worlds,” she wrote.

“I was told gay men are fine because they’re funny and have good taste, but lesbian women are wastes of space. I was told the idea of two women kissing was disgusting.”

Morales said she rejects labels but is coming out as queer.

“I don’t like labelling myself, or anyone else, but if it’s easier for you to understand me, what I’m saying is that I’m queer,” she wrote.

“What queer means to me is just simply that I’m not straight. That’s all. It’s not scary, even though that word used to be really, really scary to me.”

Morales said she has seen positive changes for young LGBTI people since she was younger.

Fellow Parks and Recreation actor Aubrey Plaza came out as bisexual last year, saying, “I fall in love with girls and guys. I can’t help it.”