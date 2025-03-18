The Cause Of Death For The Vivienne Has Been Revealed To Raise Awareness

The family of Drag Race star James Lee Williams, also known as The Vivienne, have released the cause of death for the beloved entertainer.

Details surrounding the cause of death had not previously been released, however the family have stated they wish to raise awareness by making the information public.

Family of The Vivienne will launch awareness campaign this year

On January 5 this year The Vivienne, was found dead in their bathroom at their home in Chorlton-by-Backford, near Chester in the UK.

Following the discovery of the body of the thirty two year old star police deemed that there were “no suspicious circumstances” surrounding their death.

However when an inquest was opened into the death of The Vivienne on February 12 after it was determined that there was an “unnatural cause of death.”

This week friends and family have revealed the star died “from the effects of ketamine use causing a cardiac arrest.”

Simon Jones, manager of the star released the information in a statement saying, “I hope that by us releasing this information, we can raise awareness about the dangers of ongoing ketamine usage and what it can do to your body.”

“Ketamine usage is on the rise, particularly amongst young people, and I don’t think the full dangers of the drug are being discussed.”

In response Adferiad, a British service dedicated to mental health and addiction support services have revealed they will be working with the family on an awareness campaign later this year.

“Their courage in sharing James’ story will help raise vital awareness of the devastating impact substance use can have,” said spokesperson Donna Chavez.

“We are seeing a worrying rise in the number of people using ketamine, often unaware of the serious risks it poses to their physical and mental health” she continued.

“By opening conversations and challenging misconceptions, we can help prevent further tragedies and support those in need to find hope and recovery”

Next month, alongside The Vivienne’s family, Adferaid will launch their “Only Human” campaign as they seek to reduce stigma around addiction and provide support and resources to those affected.

A documentary about the life of the star is also set for release by World Of Wonder later this year.

If you feel distressed reading the story, please make sure to reach out to support services.



For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention contact Lifeline online or call 13 11 14



For Australia-wide LGBTQIA+ peer support contact QLife online or call 1800 184 527.