‘I was afraid that I wouldn’t be welcomed by the LGBTQ community’: Adam Rippon
“Maybe I was too gay, and maybe I was just too myself.”
“Maybe I was too gay, and maybe I was just too myself.”
“It’s a great chance to show that water polo is an inclusive sport”
Officials have thrown out calls to have her banned.
Laurel Hubbard is set to make history in the Commonwealth Games.
“With homophobic slurs considered part of the game, it took me more than ten years to come out to my club”
“For some members of the group it’s their only social outlet”
“I never saw a gay athlete kissing their boyfriend at the Olympics – I think if I had, it would’ve made it easier for me”
She has received a tirade of transphobic abuse online.
“Running out with your teammates is obviously fantastic, but to do that with someone you love is something not many people get to experience”
Belle Brockhoff and Barbara Jezersek will represent Australia in South Korea.