Written by Kade Matthews

For over 20 years the Melbourne Marching Girls have represented the diversity of women in the LGBTQIA+ community at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade. Since first stepping on the streets of Sydney to Jennifer Lopez’s Let’s Get Loud and donning pink, silver and white traditional marching girl outfits, the group has gone from strength to strength.

In 2004, they starred in the documentary Melbourne Marching Girls Bare All, a behind the scenes look at the group’s journey to the parade. A pin up calendar followed the success and eventually, the now annual fundraiser cabaret, Hot August Nights, continues to give the public a glimpse at the diverse talents the women have.

Over 400 proud LGBTQIA+ women have marched, sewed and waved a flag for equality as part of the group.

“We are all ages, shapes and abilities. We provide a fun, social atmosphere and a chance to get a bit fitter and meet new people. We are students, professional women and grandmothers. In the early years two marching girls fell in love and had a child who is now 13, and she marched with us in the 2018 40th Anniversary,” say group members Liz and Vicki.

The Melbourne Marching Girls are looking to add to their number for next year’s Mardi Gras Parade, launching their parade theme this year, ‘What matters to us?’ with a new costume and a chance to make some fabulous new friends.

Interested in joining the team? It costs $150 to be a marching girl and $50 for support crew, for which you will get a costume, make new friends and be part of a world class human rights parade!

Find out more about the Melbourne Marching Girls here.