Each month we’ll champion two amazing drag queens, DJs, or community heroes in the gay scene. Our July spotlight falls on Melbourne drag icon Karen From Finance.

* * *

How did you come up with your drag name?

Some friends and I once wore some really ugly ‘80s prom dresses to a house party, and after a few bottles of Yellow we started coming up with character profiles for who we thought may have originally worn the dresses when they were brand new.

I decided that my dress belonged to a lonely office worker named Karen who worked in Finance – and from there it just kind of stuck.

What was your first time in drag like?

I looked like a monster – like a cross between Dolly Parton and It.

Who taught you how to tuck?

Tucking? What’s that? Haha. I don’t necessarily ‘tuck’ – I just keep putting on undergarments until it ‘goes away’.

Who is your drag inspiration?

My first ever true inspiration was David Hoyle, otherwise known as The Divine David.

Favourite song to lip-sync?

I’d be lying if I said that it wasn’t “All I Want To Do Is Make Love To You” by Heart.

Most overrated song to lip-sync?

Depends on who’s doing the lip-syncing!

Most embarrassing onstage story?

I fell off a catwalk at a media call for my Adelaide Fringe show earlier this year in front of a full team of camera-people, journalists, reviewers, and reporters. That wasn’t great…

What does a normal day look like for you?

Wake up, cry about how alone I am, feed my budgie Dantè, cry again, go to work, archive invoices, and file BAS statements, then go home to no-one and cry myself to sleep.

Advice for younger drag queens?

Be. Funny.

