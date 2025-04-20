Celebrities Speak Out Against JK Rowling Following UK Court Decision On Trans Women

More celebrities are speaking out against controversial author JK Rowling in the wake of the UK Court Decision that ruled trans women are not legally women.

The author took to social media again following the news, sharing an image of herself that has more celebrities fired up.

“Absolute Fuck U to JK Rowling”

Earlier this week a unanimous decision by five justices in the UK Supreme Court has determined that trans women should not be not legally considered women in terms of their access to single-sex spaces and roles.

In a landmark ruling, the UK Supreme Court declared that the term “woman” under the 2010 Equality Act refers exclusively to biological sex assigned at birth. This is a major legal win for anti-trans activists, who spent years escalating the case through UK courts after Scotland enshrined specific legal rights for trans people.

The news has been celebrated by JK Rowling, who has funded an organisation that was part of the campaign to pass the laws.

Posting on X (Twitter) over the weekend Rowling shared an image of herself smoking a cigar and holding drink with the caption “I love it when a plan comes together #SupremeCourt #WomensRights.”

Rowling had donated £70,000 to the organisation to the group For Women Scotland, a group that had been campaigning against trans women for some time.

Following the news more stars have spoken out including Bowen Yang, Nicola Coughlan and Charithra Chandran.

Bowen Yang had one clear message to Rowling.

Posting on his Instagram story Yang shared a selfie giving the middle finger and the caption “absolute fuck u to jk rowling” with the trans pride flag.

“Keep your new Harry Potter lads”

Bridgerton and Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan took to Instagram sharing a video with her fans in response to the news as she launched a fundraiser to counter the funds Rowling had donated.

“Like many people, I’m completely horrified by the Supreme Court’s ruling [on 16 April] about trans people and to see an already marginalised community being further attacked and attacked in law is really stomach-churning and disgusting,” she said.

“And to see people celebrating it is more stomach-churning and disgusting. I want to start a fundraiser for Not A Phase, who are an incredible trans charity in the UK.”

“I would urge you to donate and share and if you are a cisgender person who is an ally of a trans person, I think now is the time to speak up and make your voice heard and let your trans and non-binary friends and the community and large know that you’re there for them and you’ll keep fighting for them” she continued.

She also had words to say about about the upcoming Harry Potter TV series, saying “Keep your new Harry Potter lads. Wouldn’t touch it with a ten foot pole.”

Coughlan initially set a fundraising goal of $10,000 however within an hour had already exceeded that, she has now raised over $60,000 which she has pledged to match.

Charithra Chandran echoed her Bridgerton co-stars thoughts, taking to Tiktok to share her opinion as well.

“I’ve never felt unsafe around a transwoman, ever. My womanhood has never felt threatened by a transwoman, ever,” Chandran said.

“How pathetic to target one of the most oppressed groups in our society.”

“Honestly, loser behaviour.”