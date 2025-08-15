Ethel Cain and Lana Del Rey Are Fighting, Fans Hope They Work it Out On The Remix

Alt-pop darlings Ethel Cain and Lana Del Rey have sent the chronically online gays into a tizzy after taking it in turns to publicly shade each other.

On Thursday, Del Rey uploaded a short clip to her Instagram captioned “track 13”, which included a preview of a song from her upcoming album, in which she can be heard singing, “Ethel Cain hated my Instagram post / Think it’s cute reenacting my Chicago pose.”

it seems as though the song references a 2022 photo of Del Rey posing outside Chicago’s Cook County Jail with musician Jack Donoghue, sparking unfounded dating rumours. Shortly afterwards, Cain posted a now deleted photo of herself with Donoghue that some suggested mirrored Del Rey’s.

The song also has the lyrics “The most famous girl at the Waffle House/ I don’t regret it/ The most famous girl at the Waffle House”, with fans making the connection to Cain’s 2022 New York Times profile titled, “The Most Famous Girl at the Waffle House.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LANA DEL REY (@honeymoon)

It’s a mother-off

The tea became stronger when Del Rey left a lengthy comment under a post from pop culture commentators Pop Base discussing the snippet.

“I didn’t know who Ethel was until a few years ago — when someone brought to my attention the disturbing and graphic side-by-side images she would often put up of me next to unflattering creatures and cartoon characters making constant comments about my weight, I was confused at what she was getting at,” she wrote.

“Then when I heard what she was saying behind closed doors from mutual friends and started inserting herself into my personal life I was definitely disturbed.”

The comment was deleted shortly after.

Cain addressed the drama in an Instagram story, writing, “update: lana del rey has blocked ethel cain on Instagram,” she wrote.

After a quick check of both their accounts, this investigative journalist can confirm neither of the stars are following each other.

Cain has just released her latest album Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You, a follow up to her wildly successful 2022 album Preacher’s Daughter.