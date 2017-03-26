—

Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli have married in Palm Springs, California, after becoming engaged last year.

Wiley, who stars as Poussey in Orange is the New Black, and Morelli, a scriptwriter, announced their engagement via Instagram in October.

The couple were surrounded by family and friends at the wedding, where Wiley’s parents officiated the ceremony.

The relaxed and fun wedding day included a confetti theme, and the couple walked up the aisle to Montell Jordan’s ‘This is How We Do It’.

Morelli came out in 2014 in an essay titled ‘While Writing for Orange is the New Black, I Realised I Am Gay’.

On Saturday, Morelli shared a wedding photo on Instagram, captioned ‘Wifey for Lifey’.