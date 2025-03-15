Chappell Roan Drops New Sapphic Country Anthem And Fans Cannot Get Enough

Celebrity Entertainment Music News
Michael James
March 16, 2025
Chappell Roan Drops New Sapphic Country Anthem And Fans Cannot Get Enough
Image: Image: Ryan Lee Clemens/Island Records

Chappell Roan has sent fans around the world into a spin with her latest hit, The Giver, a proud queer country anthem for women.

This sapphic female centred country track is not only an absolute banger, it’s a cheeky and powerful anthem about how women know how to please each other best.

And it has lit up the internet.

Chappell Roan delivers another hit

It’s been a big year for Chappell Roan as she continues to dominate the music industry as one of the biggest rising stars in the last year.

Last month the queer icon picked up the award for Best New Artist at The Grammy’s where she received six nominations.

She also captured the worlds attention that night for her powerful speech about the treatment of young artists in the music industry and also took a stand for the trans community on the red carpet.

She’s become so popular even The Wiggles have covered her hit song Pink Pony Club.

Now the singer has released her latest hit, The Giver, a powerful country anthem that speaks to women about knowing how to get the job done.

With lyrics like “And other boys may need a map/but I can close my eyes/and have you wrapped around my fingers like that” she isn’t beating around the bush.

Since dropping on Youtube yesterday the song has already received over one million views and is tracking in the top 15 for music on the platform.

After being released on Spotify her latest hit has also rocketed up the charts amassing over 10 million streams overnight.

If the comments are anything to go by, fans are loving the latest offering from Chappell Roan.

“I wasn’t expecting a country song a bout being a lesbian top, but I’m glad it exists” wrote one on the video.

“if youre ever sad, just remember that the world is billions of years old and you somehow managed to exist at the same time as chappell roan” chimed in another.

The cheeky film clip shows the singer dressed as a variety of strong and different women, playing the role of dentist, plumber, detective, construction worker and lawyer as she sings about “getting the job done.”

Chappell Roan The Giver
Image: Youtube

Online fans are frothing at the new song with posts about The Giver flooding social media.

Watch the full video on Youtube below.

 

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Coalition Targets Govt-Funded Grant For Drag Shows As ‘Wasteful’ Ahead Of Election
March 16, 2025 | Michael James

Coalition Targets Govt-Funded Grant For Drag Shows As ‘Wasteful’ Ahead Of Election
National News News
Lindsay Lohan Makes Big Screen Return In New Freaky Friday Sequel
March 16, 2025 | Michael James

Lindsay Lohan Makes Big Screen Return In New Freaky Friday Sequel
Entertainment Movies & TV News
Your First Look At New Lesbian Dating Show ‘You Hauled’
March 15, 2025 | Michael James

Your First Look At New Lesbian Dating Show ‘You Hauled’
Entertainment Movies & TV News
Drag Race Announces A New Asian All Stars Season
March 15, 2025 | Michael James

Drag Race Announces A New Asian All Stars Season
Drag Entertainment Movies & TV News
Transgender Troops Told To Leave US Navy Or Face Involuntary Discharge
March 15, 2025 | Michael James

Transgender Troops Told To Leave US Navy Or Face Involuntary Discharge
International News
QLD Government Under Fire For Halting Anti-Discrimination Legislation Reforms
March 15, 2025 | Michael James

QLD Government Under Fire For Halting Anti-Discrimination Legislation Reforms
News Queensland News