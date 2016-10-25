—

Dead Or Alive's lead singer Pete Burns has died from cardiac arrest at age 57

NEW Wave music trailblazer Pete Burns, who rose to fame as the frontman for 80s band Dead or Alive and became infamous for his plastic surgery pursuits, has died aged 57 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

An official statement from Burns’ management confirmed the “tragic news” that the You Spin Me Round singer had passed away.

Hi guys, it’s Kyle here. Was asked to send out this tweet on behalf of Steve, Lynn & Michael. #rippeteburns #sadtimes #icon SO SAD!!! pic.twitter.com/rOkAVHsZQg — Pete Burns (@PeteBurnsICON) October 24, 2016

“He was a true visionary, a beautiful talented soul, and he will be missed by all who loved and appreciated everything he was and all of the wonderful memories he has left us with,” the statement read.

Many of Burns’ celebrity friends tweeted out their condolences in response to the news of his death.

Tearful about the passing of @PeteBurnsICON he was one of our great true eccentrics and such a big part of my life! Wow. Hard to believe! — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) October 24, 2016

Rest in Peace @PeteBurnsICON we had some laughs and some tears over the years .you were a sensitive soul and will be missed x — Sinitta 19 (@sinittaofficial) October 24, 2016

NOOOOOOOOO NOT @PeteBurnsICON PLEASE SAY NO — michelle visage (@michellevisage) October 24, 2016

UK politician George Galloway, who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother with Burns, described him as a cross between Oscar Wilde and Dorothy Parker.

“You don’t get more brilliant than that. RIP,” he tweeted.

Burns was born in the North West England county of Cheshire. His German mother was a survivor of the Holocaust, and struggled with alcoholism and depression.

He married Lynne in 1978 but separated in 2006, before he married Michael Simpson.

The provocative star was also addicted to cosmetic surgery. He admitted to having over 300 operations and almost died during nose surgery in 2006.