Gil Beckwith Is Stepping Down as CEO of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

The Board of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has announced that CEO Gil Beckwith has made the decision to step down from the role, following two years of leadership.

Beckwith first joined Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in 2018 as Business and Finance Manager, later becoming CFO, and then stepping into the CEO role in 2023 during one of the most challenging chapters in the organisation’s history. Her leadership has been marked by strength, compassion, and deep community engagement, guiding the organisation through significant adversity while laying the foundations for a stronger, more inclusive future.

From navigating a turbulent post-Sydney WorldPride season to rebuilding trust, stabilising finances, and launching new programming that brought community voices to the fore, Gil leaves a legacy defined by care, resilience, and impact.

Under her leadership, Sydney Mardi Gras reconnected with its roots, debuting new events such as Hot Trans Summer and First Nations Festival First Light, and carrying through Sydney WorldPride debut Ultra Violet — programs that responded directly to the needs of the trans, gender-diverse, First Nations, and LGBTQIA+ women’s communities.

She also battled through some challenging times for the LGBTQIA+ festival, including the dramatic cancellation of Fair Day in 2024.

She also helped secure critical multi-year partnerships, brought major cultural institutions into the fold, saw the Parade route added to the New South Wales’ Heritage Register and embedded a renewed commitment to consultation and accountability across the organisation.

In a statement, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras said that to their team at Sydney Mardi Gras as the CEO that unified and inspired them.

Gil Beckwith says being Mardi Gras CEO “the honour of a lifetime”

“It’s been the honour of a lifetime to serve as CEO of Sydney Mardi Gras,” said Beckwith. “These past two years have been filled with incredible highs and some tough challenges — but what has never wavered is the strength of our community and the dedication of the team at the organisation.”

“Through challenge and change, I’ve seen firsthand the strength, creativity, and care that defines us. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together — especially the ways we’ve made the organisation more inclusive, more accessible, more responsive, and more rooted in community than ever before.”

“As I step away, I do so with confidence in the team, the direction, and the unwavering spirit that will carry Sydney Mardi Gras into its next chapter.”

Board Co-Chair Kathy Pavlich said, “Gil Beckwith has been an extraordinary leader. She’s brought strategic focus, deep community connection, and a genuine commitment to inclusion. Her work has helped expand the festival’s reach, renew its foundations, and ensure it remains a vital platform for LGBTQIA+ voices. We thank her for her outstanding contribution and wish her every success in what comes next.”

The Board is currently reviewing applications following a closed Expression of Interest process for an Interim CEO to lead the team alongside Gil until she departs in June, and will be commencing formal recruitment for her successor in the coming months.