Mardi Gras: Not Logisticly Possible To Find Alternative Venue For Fair Day In Next 17 Days

Despite calls to relocate or reschedule the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras (SGLMG) Fair Day, doing so is “nigh-on impossible”, according to SGLMG CEO Gil Beckwith.

Fair Day, scheduled for Sunday, February 18, was cancelled early February 14 following the discovery of bonded asbestos in Victoria Park.

‘Not Possible To Arrange During The Next 17 Days’

In a report from the Australian Associated Press, Beckwith explained, “We’re also putting on a 17-day festival which starts on Friday. There’s a lot going on, so for us to pivot to a new space within a few days is pretty well, nigh-on impossible.”

SGLMG reiterated this in a statement, saying, “We appreciate all the offers we’ve received to host Fair Day in other parks and venues.



“However, putting on an event the size of Fair Day takes many months of planning, logistics and coordinating of stakeholders – something that is just not possible to arrange during the next 17 days.“

Earlier This Week Bonded Asbestos Was Found In Victoria Park

Earlier this week, the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) alerted about possible asbestos contamination in the mulch at parks in Sydney.

Highly hazardous friable asbestos was found in the mulch at Harmony Park in Surry Hills, while dangerous bonded asbestos was found in Victoria Park and Belmore Park.

Fair Day Is A Free All-day Event that Attracts Over 70,000 people.

Fair Day is a free, all-day event that features performances, the popular Doggywood Pageant, specialty bars, and over 200 stalls from community, business, sports, political, government, religious and health groups. It attracts over 70,000 people.

Fair Day started as a small Queer family picnic back in 1982 organised then by the Gay Business Alliance and held in Shannon Reserve, Surry Hills. In 1997 it moved to its current spot at Victoria Park, Camperdown.

‘Biggest And Boldest Program In Years’

Going from February 16 until March 3, this year’s Mardi Gras season is packed with over 100 community events, dance parties, theatre and music before climaxing on March 2 with the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade.

Tried and true events are back including the Progress Pride Flag Raising, Paradiso Pool Party, Kaftana Pool Party, Laugh Out Proud, Sissy Ball, Queer Art After Hours, Mardi Gras Party, Laneway, and obviously, the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor To Headline Bondi Beach Party

Back for a second year is the popular Bondi Beach Party, which made its debut at Sydney WorldPride 2023.

On February 14 it was announced that English singer and songwriter Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be headlining the Bondi Beach Party, which takes place on Saturday, February 24.

In a statement opening this year’s festival, SGLMG CEO Gil Beckwith said, “We’re here to connect, to share, and to envision a bright future together. In a world that can sometimes feel overshadowed by darkness, our festival stands as a beacon of light. So, I urge you, come with open hearts and minds, ready to connect, celebrate, and embody the inclusivity that lies at the very core of our community.”

For a full list of events visit mardigras.org.au