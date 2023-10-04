Gil Beckwith Named CEO Of Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras

Gil Beckwith has been appointed the next CEO of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras (SGLMG).

In May, Beckwith, the current Chief Financial Officer, was named Interim CEO, following the resignation of former CEO Albert Kruger.

Beckwith: Mardi Gras Is A Message, A Movement, And A Celebration

Speaking on her appointment, Beckwith said, “Having served this vibrant community in various capacities over the years, I am deeply honoured to be trusted with the CEO position.

“Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is not just a festival, it’s a message, a movement, and a celebration. I am committed to championing our LGBTQIA+ community and ensuring our future is as luminous as our past.”

Chair of the SGLMG Board Giovanni Campolo-Arcidiaco said, “After an extensive recruitment process and interviewing other impressive candidates, the Board’s decision came naturally after witnessing Gil’s exceptional stewardship in the Interim CEO role.

“She brings a rare blend of financial astuteness, leadership finesse, and genuine passion for our community. Our theme for 2024 – ‘Our Future’ – resonates profoundly with this new chapter under Gil’s leadership.”

Beckwith Served As The First Woman President Of Midsumma

Beckwith has worked in senior finance and administration management roles in the Arts and not-for-profit industry for over 20 years. This includes working for organisations such as the Sydney Theatre Company, Melbourne Festival, and the Victorian AIDS Council.

Prior to her appointment as CEO, Beckwith served as Chief Financial Officer of Mardi Gras for five years.

In 1997, Beckwith was named President of Midsumma, making her the first woman to hold that position.

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras 2024

In August, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras announced “Our Future” as the theme for the 46th Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Pride season.

In a statement at the time, Beckwith said, “Our Future… is not just a theme but a call to action, a bold invitation to define and shape our path forward as a community. It acknowledges our past, but encourages us to envision what comes next.”

“It’s a statement that is open to interpretation and engagement, irrespective of geographical location or physical attendance. It’s our collective journey and story to share.”

The 2024 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade will take place on March 2, 2024.

In 2023, after two years at the Sydney Cricket Ground due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Sydney Mardi Gras Parade returned to its spiritual home at Oxford Street.

That year, over 12,000 participants marched in front of over 250,000 spectators.