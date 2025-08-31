Ian Roberts Responds To Gay TikTok Star ‘Sassy Scott’ Over Angry AFL Comments

Ian Roberts has responded to angry comments from Scott O’Halloran over support from the AFL for gay players and fans.

O’Halloran made the comments on his podcast in response to the news of Izak Rankine receiving a four match ban for using a homophobic slur last week, which also lead to Mitch Brown making history as the first openly bisexual AFL player.

Scott was previously in a secret gay relationship with an AFL player, he has spoken of the pressure homophobia and the AFL put on their relationship.

Ian Robert’s “We need to rise above that”

Ian Roberts has responded to a wide ranging rant about the AFL and homophobia by TikTok star Scott O’Halloran.

Scott is one half of Luke and Sassy Scott, a pair of brothers made famous for their comedic TikTok videos, they have recently been announced as contestants on the Amazing Race Australia celebrity edition.

The brothers host a top rating podcast together where they discuss a range of issues, in the past they have discussed Scott’s previous relationship with a gay AFL player.

Scott has vowed he will never reveal the identity of the player but has talked about the pressures of their secret relationship in the past and explained how toxicity and homophobia lead to their eventual breakup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott O’Halloran 🏳️‍🌈🇦🇺 (@scottscotto)

On the most recent episode of their podcast Scott has let lose at homophobic fans of the AFL and the AFL boss Andrew Dillon.

‘The next player who uses a homophobic slur, their contract is terminated,” he insisted.

“I have a lot of mates in the AFL. They’re players, managers, leaders, they’re too scared to speak up. That’s why I’m speaking today” he continued.

“Now to the every fucking day fan, the ones yelling slurs, writing in capitals in the comments section, I may be doing it for someone in your immediate family. Be very careful who you are damaging” he warned.

His attention then turned to the head of the AFL, Andrew Dillon, calling him out on the treatment of Rankine last week and the controversial decision to book Snoop Dogg for the AFL grand final.

“Andrew, I know you don’t like bringing your kids into this, and what a fuck ing privilege that must be for you,” he said of the AFL boss.

“Every single time a gay slur is thrown out on the field, my family gets brought up into this” he emphasised.

But it was the comments from Snoop Dogg about same sex families that really riled Scott up, Scott and his partner are parents to twin boys.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott O’Halloran 🏳️‍🌈🇦🇺 (@scottscotto)

“And now you’ve booked Snoop Dogg who just mocked same-sex parents, like me. That’s an embarrassment. And that’s my family that you’ve brought into this. So I don’t want to hear that this is complicated. This is personal.”

“What do your daughters and what does your partner think of it?” He asked.

“So what do I want? Step up and lead. Zero tolerance means exactly that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke And Sassy Scott (@lukeandsassyscott)

The clip which Scott posted on their Instagram account has amassed over 20,000 reactions and many comments, including one from Ian Roberts the openly gay former Rugby player who responded to Scott.

“Man I have to disagree with you on the way you believe this stuff should be handled,” he wrote.

“I hope I’m wrong but it feels like you have so much anger/frustration even maybe hatred boiling away just below the surface” he continued.

“That is no starting point to formulate any sort of resolution for anyone. We need to rise above that, we need to be understanding also.”

“We all need to do better. Peace.”

The AFL are under continued pressure to cancel Snoop Dogg with Scott just one of many commentators calling on them to cancel the rapper over his comments.

They are yet to comment about the fate of his upcoming performance.