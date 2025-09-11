Icons, Legends & Stars Are Lining Up To Celebrate 40 Years Of ACON

The milestone 40th anniversary of ACON will be celebrated with a dazzling line-up of celebs, artists, community leaders and cultural trailblazers at ACON 40, honouring four decades of LGBTQ+ health, advocacy and pride.

The program – running throughout September and October – includes the Ruby Gala Dinner, ACON 40 Hub at the Wharf, Through the Lens, and the Love Social Celebration.

And ACON has announced that every single event will feature a truly impressive lineup of LGBTQIA+ celebs.

ACON 40 Ruby Gala Dinner

The centrepiece of the anniversary is the Ruby Gala Dinner, taking place on Saturday 18 October at the Hyatt Regency Sydney.

Hosted by broadcaster Jeremy Fernandez and drag superstar Courtney Act, the evening will feature a headline performance from First Nations powerhouse duo and Eurovision stars Electric Fields.

Alongside the entertainment, the night will also spotlight the ACON Honour Awards, which recognise exceptional contributions to the health, visibility and wellbeing of LGBTQ+ communities in NSW.

ACON 40 Hub at the Wharf

Kicking off on Saturday 29 September at Wharf 2, Sydney Theatre Company, the ACON 40 Hub offers a full day of conversations and performances exploring LGBTQ+ history, theatre, activism and care.

Panels include:

40 Years of Coming Out and Inviting In, hosted by Mon Schafter and featuring Dr Atari Metcalf, Ji Wallace, Zoe Terakes and Nina Oyama.

and featuring and FIRSTS, hosted by Jeremy Fernandez , with pioneering voices such as former High Court Judge Michael Kirby , actor Brenna Harding , ex-footballer Ian Roberts and actor Georgie Stone .

, with pioneering voices such as former , actor , ex-footballer and actor . 40 Years of Queer Theatre, hosted by Mitchell Butel , with Paul Capsis, Tony Sheldon, William Yang, Tait de Lorenzo and Liza-Mare Syron .

, with and . 40 Years of Community Care, hosted by ACON CEO Michael Woodhouse.

Sideshow, with Maeve Marsden and Ali McGregor, reflecting on Michael Matou and Sydney’s groundbreaking Sideshow Theatre Company, featuring performances from Imogen Kelly and Kanen Breen.

Through the Lens

On Wednesday 24 September, Universal Sydney (formerly Midnight Shift) will host Through the Lens, a photographic retrospective in the very building where ACON was first envisioned. Celebrated photographers William Yang, CMoore Hardy, Ann-Marie Calilhanna and Mark Dickson will share stories from four decades of community history.

Love Social Celebration

On Saturday 27 September, the Love Social Celebration will take over the Imperial, Erskineville, showcasing creativity and connection from trailblazing older LGBTQ community members. Hosted by Verushka Darling, the afternoon will feature theatre legend Nancye Hayes, musical talent Ryan Gonzalez, and acclaimed musical director Michael Tyack.

ACON CEO Michael Woodhouse said the festival reflects both the achievements and the resilience of LGBTQ+ communities over the past four decades.

“From powerhouse performers to trailblazing advocates, our festival guests represent the very best of who we are and what we have achieved. These events are not only about celebration, they are about honouring our history and looking towards a future built on inclusion, resilience and care,” Woodhouse said.

“Our communities have such powerful stories to tell – of which ACON is an important part – and we’re honoured to be able to provide a platform for people to share them. We’re grateful to the many artists, leaders and storytellers joining us for ACON 40 to share their stories. I encourage everyone to take part in these incredible events and be part of this celebration”.

The ACON 40 festival continues across Sydney and regional NSW until October.