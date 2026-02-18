Watch The “Tropical Gothic” Trailer For Deadloch Season 2

“Have a look at the pair of you, hey? Shetland pony and a lesbian giraffe – it’s like a Disney film come to life!”

The trailer for the long-awaited and extremely queer season 2 of Australian comedy procedural Deadloch has been dropped by Prime Video – and we can look forward to the six episode series to arrive on our screens on March 20.The first two episodes will premiere on the above date, with new episodes released weekly and the season finale on April 17.

Prime Video is billing the series as Deadloch‘s “tropical gothic era”, as the show departs cold Tasmania and heads to the sweltering Top End, to solve a murder hinged on missing backpackers and body parts found inside giant crocodiles.

Detectives Dulcie Collins (Kate Box) and Eddie Redcliffe (Madeleine Sami) are in Darwin to investigate the death of Eddie’s former policing partner Bushy. However, their plans are soon diverted when a body part is discovered in a remote town called Barra Creek. With the Northern Territory police force focused on a large-scale search for two missing backpackers, Dulcie and a very reluctant Eddie are tasked with identifying the John Doe.

Deadloch season one regulars Kate Box, Madeleine Sami, Nina Oyama and Alicia Gardiner return, as the characters follow Sami’s Eddie back home to Darwin. New faces in season 2 include Luke Hemsworth, Steve Bisley, Shari Sebbens, Genevieve Morris, Byron Coll, Nikki Britton, Anthony J Sharpe, Blake Pavey, Damien Garvey, Ngali Shaw, Bev Killick, Ling Cooper-Tang, Ursula Yovich, Syd Brisbane, Ines English, Lennox Monaghan, Reiden Corpus, Storm Murgha and Jean Tong in their acting debut.