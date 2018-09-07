—

The sight of a trans pride flag has prompted a 15 year old boy to send a wonderfully sweet letter to his neighbour, which has since gone viral.

Trans woman Audrey decided to fly a trans pride flag from her home in Salt Lake City in Utah.

She wanted to show the world that she was not ashamed of her gender identity, and she inspired a young neighbour in the process, PinkNews reported

“Neighbor! Thank you for having a trans flag waving in your yard,” the letter reads.

“I am a 15-year-old trans boy living in an unsupportive household, but every time I see your flag, I feel better.”

“I appreciate your existence and pride,” the young man wrote, and then in large capital letters: “THANK YOU.”

“P.S. My handwriting is so bad! I’m sorry!” he added at the bottom, along with three love hearts.

Audrey posted the note on Reddit under the username HappyNazgul in the r/lgbt subreddit, receiving over 11,000 upvotes.

“This was left on my doorstep and it brought tears to my eyes,” she wrote. “I hear you young man and I hope you keep your chin up!”

“I felt crushed that this teenager isn’t getting the support that they deserve, but I also felt truly inspired by them,” Audrey said.

“It must have taken a lot of courage to write the note and drop it off on a stranger’s doorstep.”

Salt Lake City is the home of the Mormon Church and one of the more conservative areas of the U.S., although LGBTI acceptance within the religion is on the rise.