ACTOR Charlize Theron has called for more representation of bisexual characters in film to help “normalise” bisexuality.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to promote her new film, Atomic Blonde, Theron was asked why it was so important for her character to be bi, SBS Sexuality has reported.

“Why not?” she replied with a shrug.

“It’s so strange when we talk so much about [bisexuality]. It should be normalised by now.

“It’s something that I feel is not represented enough in cinema and I feel like when you make movies, if you’re gonna hold that mirror up and reflect society, then you should reflect society.”

Asked if she has ever had a relationship with a woman, Theron said she had when she was younger.

“When you’re young you’re just kind of exploring it all,” the actor said.

“But it was pretty clear that I really like dudes.”

In Atomic Blonde, Theron’s character has sex with another female spy.

“It made perfect sense. It just suited her,” said Theron.

“It just felt there was a way through that relationship and the fact that it was a same-sex relationship to show a woman not having to fall in love, which is one of those female tropes.”