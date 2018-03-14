—

Ellen DeGeneres has cancelled a trip to Bermuda and called on fans to boycott the region over its repeal of marriage equality laws.

The British Overseas Territory has replaced equal marriage with laws allowing ‘domestic partnerships’ that are internationally unrecognised, Pink News has reported.

“Bermuda just banned marriage equality,” tweeted the host of The Ellen Show.

“I guess I’m cancelling my trip. Anyone else?”

Fans have been divided in their responses, with some agreeing they would avoid visiting the region, and others calling a boycott unnecessary or harmful.

Some social media users in Bermuda have asked not to be punished for the actions of the government, and suggested a boycott would hurt LGBTI people in the region by taking away tourism income.

“Our tourism industry is a huge part of our daily lives,” tweeted one person.

“Cancelling and boycotting our island hurts everyone in Bermuda, including the LGBTQ community! Come visit and meet the many locals in support of [LGBTI] equality,” posted another.

The government of Bermuda has been attempting to lure LGBTI travellers despite its changes to equal marriage law.

“I spent a great deal of time in the Bermuda Tourism Authority New York office getting up to speed with the public relations and social media teams, particularly as it relates to the international media coverage of the Domestic Partnership Act,” said Minister of Economic Development and Tourism Jamahl Simmons.

“Over the past several months my ministry has been working with the BTA to formulate the proper response that ensures travel consumers know Bermuda is a destination welcoming to everyone—including the LGBT community.”

Bermuda is so far the only jurisdiction to repeal marriage equality for same-sex couples.

Conservative Australian reverend Fred Nile recently congratulated Bermuda for repealing its marriage equality laws and called on other “civilised countries” to do the same.

Bermuda just banned marriage equality. I guess I’m canceling my trip. Anybody else? https://t.co/c5bwUbyjZt pic.twitter.com/VpT5QQAFsq — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 7, 2018

It's sad that people can't be who they are without prejudice or discrimination. Plenty of other islands to choose from that welcome the LGBT community. Our diversity is what makes people beautiful and extraordinary. — Tim Kosiba (@KosibaTim) March 8, 2018

Cancelling and boycotting our island hurts everyone in Bermuda, including the LGBTQ COMMUNITY! Come visit and meet the many locals in support of LGBTQ equality 🌈🌈🌈🌈 — Jessica Dismont (@JessDismont) March 9, 2018

I have a funny feeling Bermuda is going to so regret that decision — Ddee (@ddeeb61) March 8, 2018

Wow we were thinking of going on a vacation there I guess we aren't now !!! — Mario Cesarini Jr (@lilchez) March 10, 2018

Actually – that is just a part of what we survive on. Our tourism industry is a HUGE part of our daily lives. — Sara Zakszewska (@SaraZakszewska) March 9, 2018