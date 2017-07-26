A GAY couple in Italy have been denied reservations at a guest house because of their sexuality.
The Naples couple, planning a vacation to the coastal town of Santa Maria, contacted the guest house owner with their booking request, according to Gay Times.
The couple have referred the incident to Arcigay Napoli, an Italian LGBTI rights advocacy group.
“After all this time, I refuse to be treated as if there was something wrong with me,” said one of the men.
“It is not fair. I was not just upset because of what happened to us, I thought about the thousands of youths who could be subjected to the same treatment. It is a thought that hurt me too much.”
He said he had been out as gay for 12 years, and he and his partner had been together for seven.
Arcigay Napoli has called the incident “a grave act of discrimination and homophobia” and said they plan to have the guest house removed from booking websites.
Appalling discrimination, rightly condemned. The risk for tourism authorities is that boycotts etc might ensue. On a national scale, this is the risk Australia is creating for itself because our Parliament continues to drag the chain on marriage equality – the Qantas CEO can only do and say so much to assure international customers that we’re okay before the international community says it’s still not enough.