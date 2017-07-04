—

A NEW survey reveals bears and otters are in, with 58 per cent of gay men saying they prefer chest hair on a partner.

The online survey by travel dating site misstravel.com surveyed more than 4,000 women and gay men about their grooming preferences.

Only 39 per cent of women said they preferred a partner with a hairy chest, with almost two thirds saying they like a manscaped look.

Of the male survey respondents, 54 per cent said they shave their chest hair.

“There’s a disconnect between how a woman wants a man to look, and how he actually looks,” said Brandon Wade of misstravel.com.

“Women may prefer a man who takes time to groom, demonstrating that he cares for himself.”

The gap between how many guys manscape and how many men prefer their partners to is smaller, with only 42 per cent of gay respondents saying they prefer a shaved chest.