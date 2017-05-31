—

A GAY porn star has opened up about being HIV-positive in a YouTube video.

UK-based escort and performer Kayden Gray made the inspiring video to come out about his status, Pink News has reported.

Gray made the video to talk openly about his journey with HIV since diagnosis three and a half years ago, which he has kept a secret until now.

“I’ve been thinking about making this video for a very long time,” he said in the video.

“I know some people won’t like it, and I think that’s even more of a reason why it should happen.”

Gray said he contracted HIV about nine months into his porn career, and took a few months off work—and off sex—when he was diagnosed.

“I felt disgusting, and I felt unlovable,” he said.

“I thought my life was going to end, but then I found out about the antiretroviral treatment which is given to people who have contracted HIV. And it’s very successful, and has meant that my viral load… eventually went down to nothing at all, which is called undetectable.

“It’s actually completely safe to have a completely regular, if not slightly crazy, sex life.”

Gray used the video to urge others to be vigilant about their sexual health.

“The thing is, you see, it takes one mistake, one chillout, one bareback fuck to join the club,” he said.

“It really is that easy. If you’re the kind of guy who sits on the dick first and then asks questions then you, my friend, have speedy boarding onto this ride.”

He also spoke about stigma, saying some of the “judgement and even cruelty” comes from within the community as well as the general public.

“Eventually you realise that as painful as this experience is, having HIV is not that bad,” Gray said.

“It’s actually an experience that has taught me so much and has given me so much appreciation for my own life.”