Jamie Lee Curtis has bought the rights to make a film about Sara Cunningham, an Oklahoma woman who stands in for absent mothers at same-sex weddings.

Cunningham’s 2014 memoir How We Sleep at Night details her coming to terms with her son being gay.

Cunningham found viral fame last year through a Facebook post in which she said she would attend the weddings of same-sex couples who have difficult relationships with a parent, or who had experienced family rejection.

“PSA. If you need a mom to attend your same-sex wedding because your biological mom won’t,” wrote Cunningham.

“Call me. I’m there. I’ll be your biggest fan. I’ll even bring the bubbles.”

Curtis spent three days with Cunningham in September, which sparked speculation that a film may be in the works.

The Halloween, A Fish Called Wanda and True Lies star tweeted a photo of the two together, playfully calling Cunningham her “doppelgänger”.

Spent the day with my doppelgänger, inspirational mama bear, leader, author and social activist, Sara Cunningham, whose program @freemomhugs offers support to LBGTQ members whose families don’t. As we say…. stay tuned #hero #freemomhugs pic.twitter.com/7XiQJkSm6L — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 27, 2018

“Spent the day with my doppelgänger, inspirational mama bear, leader, author and social activist, Sara Cunningham, whose program @freemomhugs offers support to LBGTQ members whose families don’t. As we say…. stay tuned #hero #freemomhugs,” the tweet read.

Cunningham stood in at her first wedding last November, and has three more planned for 2019.

After leaving the Baptist Church in 2014, she became a minister and has since officiated nearly a dozen same-sex weddings.

She and her son, Parker, struggled to reconcile his sexuality with Baptists’ generally hardline stance against homosexuality.

“I was moved by her journey,” Curtis told The Washington Post.

“I continue to be thrilled as her movement is catching on. I hope to do justice to her story and the story of so many marginalized people in the LGBTQ community.”

“I saw the impact that her movement has already had, in and around Oklahoma City,” Curtis said. “It’s exciting to watch something that was born out of such conflict develop into something of such deep compassion and expansive acceptance.”

Cunningham has also founded the non-profit Free Mom Hugs, which provides support for LGBTI people and their families.

The translation of Cunningham’s story to the screen is in its very early stages, with no word yet as to whether Curtis will star in the film as well – but there’s no doubt she would be perfect casting.