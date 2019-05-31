—

A petition calling on the writers of Peppa Pig to introduce same-sex parents has amassed over 17,000 signatures since its inception.

The popular cartoon series, which follows a cartoon pig and her friends, celebrates its 15th anniversary this week.

However, in the 250 episodes of Peppa Pig that have aired to date, none have featured an LGBTI character.

The new petition calls on the show’s writers to rectify this by incorporating a rainbow family into the show, to champion diversity and inclusion.

“Children watching Peppa Pig are at an impressionable age, and excluding same-sex families will teach them that only families with either a single parent or two parents of different sexes are normal,” the petition creators wrote.

“This means that children of same-sex parents may feel alienated by Peppa Pig, and that other children may be more likely to bully them, simply through ignorance.

“Peppa Pig is not just for entertainment, children are inevitably learning from it too.”

Earlier this month, the popular cartoon series Arthur aired a same-sex wedding episode, which revealed that teacher Mr Ratburn was gay and getting married to another man, in a positive step towards LGBTI representation in television.

The move prompted ‘One Million Moms’, an offshoot of the ultra-conservative American Family Association, to create a petition to have the show cancelled.