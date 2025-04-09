IT’S HAPPENING: Lady Gaga Is Officially Bringing The Mayhem Ball To Australia

Michael James
April 9, 2025
IT’S HAPPENING: Lady Gaga Is Officially Bringing The Mayhem Ball To Australia
Image: Image: Frank Lebon

Little Monsters down under are celebrating today with the news that Lady Gaga is officially touring Australia later this year.

The news follows a previous announcement that Aussies would be left off the touring schedule.

It will be the first time the pop star has toured Australia in eleven years and fans are overjoyed.

Lady Gaga Brings Mayhem Down Under

Last month Lady Gaga took to social media to announce she would unexpectedly be touring her latest album Mayhem globally.

“I wasn’t planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going” she posted on social media.

“It came together super quickly thanks to Arthur Fogel and the amazing team at Live Nation, who planned a global tour in just a few weeks.”

“This show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings MAYHEM to life exactly how I envision it. The MAYHEM Ball Tour is officially coming your way. See you soon, monsters.”

Lady Gaga announced that the tour would initially be heading to UK, Europe and North America in July.

Now that tour also includes Australia and fans can’t wait for her to arrive.

Gaga will be bringing the Mayhem Ball to Australia for just three dates in December.

She will head to Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on December 5, Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on December 9 and close the tour at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on December 12.

It will be the first time she has toured down under since the ArtRave: The Artpop Ball tour in 2014.

Tickets will go on sale next Thursday April 17.

Mayhem is the seventh studio album from Lady Gaga which was released on March 7.

With the world already in love with the hit Abracadabra, which she dropped at this years Grammy awards, there were high hopes for Mayhem.

And Lady Gaga did not fail to deliver as the album debuted at number 1 on the US Billboard 100 charts, making it her 7th album to reach the top of the charts.

