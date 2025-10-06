Magda Szubanski Gives Special Shout Out To Trixie And Katya

Magda Szubanski has reached out to drag icons Trixie and Katya to thank them while she undergoes chemotherapy.

The iconic comedian finally took some time to watch the series featuring the drag stars watching Kath & Kim together.

And she loved it.

Magda Szubanski reaches out to Trixie and Katya

Looking noticeably more upbeat in her latest video Magda Szubanski took the time to acknowledge an iconic episode of the web series “I like to watch.”

The series features Drag Race stars Trixie and Katya as they sit and watch episodes of different television shows.

One such show was Kath & Kim which the pair absolutely loved and although it has been months since it aired, Magda finally sat down to watch it while she recovers.

“This was one of the best things I’ve seen in a long time,” said Trixie in the video, with Katya dubbing the show “the best thing we’ve ever watched on this couch” a reaction that Magda was thrilled about.

“So many people have sent me links to Katya and Trixie watching Kath and Kim, and loving it and laughing along with us and loving the characters.”

“And I just wanted to say thank you” Magda said in a video posted on Instagram.

“I really appreciate your appreciation and I think you might enjoy Big Girls Blouse” she advised the stars.

“That’s the show the Gina, Jane and I created and where the characters all began and we sort of built the foundations really that “undergurred” the show.”

In the text accompanying the video she said “Loving you loving Kath and Kim!! Hilarious! It’s like a meta, camp Turducken – campness on top of campness stuffed inside a whip crack sense of camp yuma.”

“Thank you so much! Maybe I now qualify to come on the Bald and the Beautiful?” she quipped

She also took a moment to send some love from Sharon too.

“Ps Sharon sends her love” she wrote.

“She can’t be here sadly as she got her netball bib caught in the sliding door of the team’s Toyota Tarago people mover.”

Trixie Mattel was quick to respond to the message replying on the post with three love hearts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Magda Szubanski (@magda_szubanski)

Magda is continuing her battle with stage 4 Mantle Cell Lymphoma and is currently undergoing chemotherapy in Melbourne after recently being inducted into the Logies Hall Of Fame. She recently posted from her hospital bed to thank a young fan for dressing up as her iconic character Sharon for book week.

You can watch the full Kath & Kim episode of I Like To Watch featuring Trixie and Katya below.