Conservative Christian group Family Voice Australia has launched a campaign against Australian retailer Bonds, in response to the company’s now viral underwear advertisement featuring a same-sex couple.

The organisation—a key player in the unsuccessful ‘no’ campaign during the 2017 marriage equality plebiscite—this morning emailed its members and supporters, urging them to contact Bonds directly to express their displeasure.

The email, from Family Voice Australia national director David d’Lima, says: “The Bonds advert is hardly the appropriate message at any time of the year — and particularly not ahead of the nativity season.

“Christmas is a special time that bonds faith and family. It should not be contaminated by businesses pushing explicit images into the marketplace.

“Many Australian families will no longer be comfortable purchasing from a company that displays a blatant disregard for the nativity season.”

D’Lima called on the iconic Australian retailer to both apologise for and retract the “appalling ad”.

“Bonds should apologise and withdraw its current advert that undermines the bonds of faith ahead of Christmas.

“I encourage you to send a very short but polite email to Bonds, urging them to turn away from endorsing same-sex behaviour and to cease undermining family and faith especially ahead of Christmas.”

While the advertisement has drawn controversy, it has been met with a largely positive response on social media.

On the Bonds Facebook page, where the photo featuring two men wearing Bonds underwear kissing was initially posted, the majority of the 10,000 reactions were positive, with the love heart emoji being the most popular response.

D’Lima, who is based in South Australia, is known. for being one the state’s most persistent writers of letters to editors on same-sex issues.

The Family Voice Australia website proudly states: “David is one of the most prolifically published writers of letters to the editor of The Advertiser newspaper in South Australia.

“That paper has printed more than 350 of his contributions, while 100 have appeared in various other newspapers.”