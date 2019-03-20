—

Iconic Aussie chef Kylie Kwong announced on social media that she married her life partner Nell over the weekend.

The couple have been engaged since 2015, with Kwong telling The Daily Telegraph last year that the Yes postal survey result in 2017 finally made it possible.

“Every day since the yes vote, Nell’s been saying to me, when are we going to get married?” she said at the time.

“And me being me, I say yeah I know, I’ve got to work out when I can have time off work, what are we going to have to eat — it’s all got to be right.”

She said her mum texted her after the Yes result was announced, saying, “‘Oh darling, I’m so happy for you, congratulations, now you can finally get married legally.’”

Just over a year later and she and Nell, a mononymous, award-winning artist based in Sydney, have finally tied the knot.

“Introducing you all to my beautiful, extraordinary, courageous, inspiring life-partner, Nell! We got married on Sunday and we are SOOOOOOO HAPPY!” Kwong tweeted alongside a gorgeous photo of she and Nell together.

Among the congratulatory responses were Benjamin Law, who accurately described the photo as “LUSSSSSSSSHHHHHH”, and Nigella Lawson, who replied, “Congratulations. So happy fo you both.” (The typo is Nigella’s, god love her.)

Introducing you all to my beautiful, extraordinary, courageous, inspiring life-partner, Nell! We got married on Sunday and we are SOOOOOOO HAPPY! 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/8P1P6Fx4cM — Kylie Kwong (@kwongkylie) March 19, 2019

Amid the throes of the postal survey period in 2017, Kwong shared a touching tribute to Nell on Facebook, sharing the story of how they met just after Kwong lost her father to cancer.

The couple tragically lost a child in 2012, and on Facebook Kwong wrote that they planned to marry before she turned 50 (today!).

“When Lucky sadly left his mothers far too early, the first thing Nell said to me, amidst our utter despair & grief, was, ‘We must never, ever lose the Love that made Lucky’. This became our mantra.”

“I know that our little Lucky is really, really proud of his Mothers.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NELL (@nellartist) on Mar 19, 2019 at 2:01pm PDT