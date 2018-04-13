—

Be swept away to the wonderful world of Oz this year as Aurora presents Emerald City, its nineteenth annual ball.

“We’ve created a lavish wonderland where you can revel in your emerald finery, dance in ruby slippers, as you dine, drink and be merry,” said Aurora chair Alison King.

“Prepare for a night of spectacular entertainment, and a dancefloor worthy of Dorothy herself.

“Whether your costume is an exotic twist on The Wizard of Oz, or the subtlest of nods, glamour and sophistication are the watchwords.

“You’ll be clicking your heels three times and wishing your evening in the Emerald City would never end. Trust us.”

Aurora’s annual ball is one of the most iconic occasions on the Sydney social calendar.

“By generously supporting the Aurora Ball, you are giving a helping hand to terrific LGBTI community organisations and projects—from youth outreach, to counselling, inclusion, education, and creative projects,” King said.

“There is no better fun to be had anywhere, in support of such vital work.

“In 1999, a group of friends came together seeking to bridge the gap in the funding and support available to smaller organisations servicing the LGBTI community.

“Our founders came together to raise funds, and have fun while doing it. It’s a simple remit, and we’ve held true to that aim ever since.

“This year, in their honour, we aim to outdo ourselves. Join us.”

The 2017 Aurora Ball raised over $100,000 for LGBTI community groups.

Tickets are on sale now and won’t last long—last year’s ball sold out in just two weeks.

The ball will be held in the Grand Ballroom of the International Convention Centre in Sydney from 6:30pm on June 30.

Aurora is supported by corporate sponsors PwC, Tiyce Lawyers, and Westpac.