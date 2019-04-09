—

Damien Anthony Peters, the convicted murderer who escaped parole on Sunday, visited the Stonewall Hotel before being apprehended on Monday afternoon.

NSW Police put out an alert that Peters had removed the device at 4:15pm on Sunday in Randwick.

He was apprehended by police just before 5pm on Monday following a major manhunt, after plain-clothes officers spotted him walking along King St in Enmore.

The Sydney Morning Herald has now reported that Peters visited the Stonewall Hotel twice over the weekend.

A Stonewall manager said that Peters was present on Saturday night, when he would have still been wearing the bracelet, and again on Sunday night.

Peters was reportedly asked to leave both times due to excessive intoxication.

“He left straight away. We didn’t even get one look and he was gone,” they said.

Peters was convicted in 2002 of the murders of Tereaupii Akai and Bevan Frost.

He told the court at the time that he had suffered years of physical and emotional abuse while living with Akai, claiming that he had tried to leave him several times but that he was always manipulated into staying.

Peters did not deny he killed Akai following an argument, saying he was on a cocktail of drugs and severely depressed.

He told police that he felt “not very good” about having committed the crime, because he “never got an apology out of him, all I got was abuse.”

Peters pleaded guilty to the murder and dismemberment of both Akai and Frost, whom he killed eight months later in 2001.

He said he had taken 40 tablets of valium and had also used ice, saying the combination made him a “bit crazy”, when he stabbed Frost while giving him a massage, telling police that Frost had also abused and manipulated him and forced him to have violent sex.

Peters was granted parole in 2016, and ordered to wear the electronic monitoring bracelet as a condition of his release from prison.

A spokesperson for New South Wales’ parole authority said they “took into account his completion of relevant programs and counselling” as well as “his participation in external works release and day release programs, the offender’s behaviour in prison and his minimum-security prison classification.”

“There was also a need for the offender to have a period of parole supervision prior to the expiry of his sentence in 2022 to facilitate contact with appropriate community support services.”

NSW Police said yesterday that Peters had been taken to Newtown Police Station for inquiries.