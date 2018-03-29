—

Youth group Twenty10 will hold its Glitterball at the Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre in western Sydney for the first time this year.

Glitterball is a free, drug and alcohol–free event for young LGBTI people and their friends to connect, listen to music, dance, and perform in a safe environment.

“Twenty10 is super excited to be partnering with Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre for the first time”, said co–executive director Jain Moralee.

“Holding Glitterball at this amazing venue speaks to the beginning of Twenty10 expanding its programs in western Sydney, and offering greater access to young LGBTI people who live in the greater western Sydney area”.

Craig Donarski, director of Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre, said the venue was excited to be a part of Glitterball this year.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be hosting Glitterball at Casula in 2018,” he said.

“Not only does it mean that we can support organisations such as Twenty10 and the young people they work with in western Sydney, but also introduce new audiences to Casula Powerhouse and our programs. We all know western Sydney is where it’s at!”

This year will also see a second Glitterball at the Red Rattler Theatre in Marrickville with the support of the Inner West Council, and a street fete in Chippendale with the support of the City of Sydney.

In the lead up to the event, young people who want to perform on the night have been attending workshops at Twenty10’s Out West program at Headspace Parramatta.

Past years have seen everything from drag performance and contemporary dance to traditional Indian dance, spoken word, and beatboxing.

Glitterball is on Saturday 7 April from 4pm to 8pm at Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre.

Free shuttle bus services will be departing Central and Parramatta stations on Saturday afternoon, and returning at 8pm.

The venue will also have a social space with snacks and movies for parents, carers or caseworkers who prefer to be onsite during the event.