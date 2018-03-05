—

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has raised eyebrows after appearing at Mardi Gras and seeming to congratulate himself for the marriage equality postal survey.

“It was like the nation gave same-sex couples an enormous hug,” Turnbull said during the broadcast.

“It was a vote for equality, a vote for respect and what a huge vote it was.”

Turnbull appeared during the parade—to booing—after the Dykes on Bikes and Boys on Bikes, later snapping a selfie with Cher.

Social media users immediately hit back.

“We did it despite you, not with you,” tweeted one person.

“No other photos of Turnbull at Mardi Gras have appeared. Nobody but Cher was fooled by him,” posted another.

Some people tweeted at Cher directly about Turnbull and the harm caused by the marriage equality debate.

“I urge you to say something about Malcolm Turnbull and renounce the photo that you had with him at Mardi Gras because he doesn’t care about gay people,” wrote one person.

The Goddess of Pop and prolific tweeter engaged with the discussion, asking for more information about Turnbull’s relationship with the LGBTI community.

“The man you talked to is a liar,” tweeted one person.

“He illegally detains refugees/asylum seekers who are PoC in off-shore concentration camps were they are tortured, abused and killed. He speaks only in support of Trump.

“He ensured LGBTIQ people were taunted and abused for months last year. Sorry.”

Cher was quick to reply, saying she was sorry.

“Am so sorry. Guess that’s why I have few friends who are politicians. He seemed very open and excited about Mardi Gras and LGBTI community,” she posted.

During his appearance at the parade, Turnbull seemed to thank the original 1978 Mardi Gras protest for his own marriage.

“It’s 40 years old, and 40 years ago Lucy and I had our first date, so our love affair is a result of Mardi Gras,” he told reporters.

Welcome to Sydney, Cher! @GladysB Lucy and I and all your fans thrilled to be with you at the 40th Mardi Gras & first since Australia achieved marriage equality. pic.twitter.com/EIYDaq2OTG — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) March 3, 2018

Am so sorry. Guess that’s why I have FEW Friends Who Are Politicians.He Seemed Very Open & excited about MARDI

GRAS,AND LGBT COMMUNITY. — Cher (@cher) March 4, 2018

How much front does Malcolm fucking Turnbull have? Standing at the Sydney Mardi Gras and saying “we did it!”.

Yes we did, you horrible prick. We did it despite you, not with you 🌈🌈🌈#mardisgras #loveislove #morefrontthanmyers #dogwhistle #NeverForget #wedeservebetter — Josephine Kneipp (@kneipping) March 4, 2018

Gays on Twitter reacting to Turnbull at Mardi Gras and doing a selfie with their patron saint @Cher #auspol #auspoldragrace pic.twitter.com/j1sGfEK3uf — Auspol Drag Race (@AuspolDragRace) March 4, 2018

Malcolm Turnbull tweeted a selfie with Cher at Mardi-Gras and now I’m mad, online — &rs Furze 🏳️‍🌈 (@AndersFurze) March 3, 2018

No other photos of Turnbull at Mardi Gras have appeared. Nobody but Cher fooled by him. — Jackie (@jaquix173) March 4, 2018

@cher I urge you to say something about Malcolm Turnbull and renounce the photo that you had with him at Mardi Gras because he doesn't care about gay people — jay whitehall (@jay_whitehall) March 4, 2018