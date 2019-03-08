—

Rainbow family storytime events hosted by LGBTI storytellers and educators will take place at libraries across Sydney next week.

Organised as part of Mardi Gras, the City of Sydney has put together the series to celebrate families of all kinds.

The storytime sessions have been arranged in collaboration with PFLAG, Rainbow Families, Deaf Rainbow and Twenty10, who will bring guest storytellers to libraries around Sydney.

The series includes two sessions which will be in both English and Auslan.

The storytime events kick off at 11am on Tuesday March 12 at Glebe Library.

Storytime events will then take place at:

Kings Cross Library: Wednesday 13 March, 11am – 11.45am

Ultimo Library: Thursday 14 March, 11am – 11.45am

Newtown Library: Thursday 14 March, 11am – 11.45am

Surry Hills Library: Friday 15 March, 11am – 11.45am

Waterloo Library: Friday 15 March, 11am – 1145am

Green Square Library: Friday 15 March, 1pm – 1.45pm (in Auslan and English)

Glebe Library: Saturday 16 March, 2pm – 2.45pm (in Auslan and English)

All the rainbow storytime events are free and designed for families with pre-school children. The libraries also have selections of picture books featuring same-sex parents and rainbow families which will be available to borrow.

Bookings for the events aren’t necessary, but space is limited so the City of Sydney is encouraging families who wish to attend to arrive early to secure a place.

The Rainbow Families Erskineville Playgroup recently held a Drag Storytime event in Erskineville, and you can view the photos by clicking here.

For more information about the events, click here to view the City of Sydney website.