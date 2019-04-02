—

Supporters of the Trans and Gender Diverse Legal Service meet Victorian Commissioner for Gender and Sexuality Ro Allen (centre). Image: supplied.

The Trans and Gender Diverse Legal Service will this week be officially launched by the Inner City Legal Centre and Dentons after a successful six-month pilot program.

Announced as the Transgender Legal Service in September last year, the Trans and Gender Diverse Legal Service (TGDLS) has provided free legal advice to nearly 30 clients for the past six months.

The TGDLS will continue to operate every second Monday night at the Inner City Legal Centre (ICLC).

To date, the service has allowed clients to access critical legal support relating to their gender status, with the most common legal matters affecting clients involving civil law, followed by family, criminal and employment law matters.

ICLC and Dentons will officially launch the service, the first of its kind in Australia, at an event on Thursday April 4 at Dentons in Sydney.

Guest speakers at the launch will include Trans Pride Australia founder Peta Friend, Director of the Inner City Legal Centre Vicki Harding, and market associate and trans man Rhett Pearson.

“The demand for our Trans and Gender Diverse Legal Service has been steady and the support exciting,” Harding said.

“It is gratifying to be able to offer a service that is genuinely appreciated.”

Partner at Dentons Ben Allen said the firm is proud to partner with the ICLC on such an “important initiative”.

“This targeted legal service is the first pro bono service in Australia that focusses specifically on helping trans and gender diverse individuals.

“My hope is that the Trans and Gender Diverse Legal Service will be the first of many free legal service outlets that are dedicated to supporting the trans and gender diverse community,” said Allen.

In addition to the TGDLS, the Inner City Legal Centre also offers a Sex Worker Legal Service and a Safe Relationships Project which aims to assist LGBTI victims of family and domestic violence.

Trans and gender diverse people living in NSW who would like to access the service should call (02) 9332 1966 to make an appointment.

For more information about the TGDLS, head to iclc.org.au.