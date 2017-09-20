—

A woman who was fired from her job as a children’s party entertainer after declaring her opposition to marriage equality has spoken out, dismissing her former employer’s claim she was a “homophobe”.

Canberra-based Madeleine was sacked by children’s party planner Madlin Sims after using the Facebook profile photo filter that read: “it’s okay to vote no.”

Sims took to Facebook to justify her decision, saying that her business had no place for hate speech.

“Advertising your desire to vote no for SSM is, in my eyes, hate speech,” she wrote.

“Voting no is homophobic. Advertising your homophobia is hate speech. As a business owner I can’t have somebody who publicly represents my business posting hate speech online.”

Madeleine, who is now a nanny, spoke out against the decision to fire her, in an interview with Sky News.

“I am the oldest of eight kids, I have helped in Sunday schools and church camps and kids camps,” she said.

“I’m a nanny at the moment, I’ve always worked with children, children are just what I know.

“To be called a homophobe and to say I’m a risk for the children I work with and the families of the children that I work with, I highly disagree.

“It is my opinion to vote ‘no’ and I don’t think that my job should be taken away from me just because I have an opinion that someone disagrees with. I don’t think I should’ve been fired.”

Since the story made headlines, SBS World News has reported that Sims’ has been harassed by those in the “no” camp, who found her phone number.