A new national drag queen contest is highlighting Indigenous LGBTI performers.

Entries for the fabulous Miss First Nation contest have flooded in since they opened last week. Organisers said there has been an “overwhelming response”.

Drag queen Isla Fukyah, the alter ego of Izaak Field, said the contest is a wonderful opportunity for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander drag queens and sistergirls to be loud and proud.

“Having such a big competition is going to bring a lot of fresh eyes on what we do and what we love,” she said.

“I have a few surprises planned for my audition but I’m really looking to showcase my own brand of creativity, as well as incorporate the Darwin lifestyle to try and bring something unique… that will really catch the judges’ attention.

“I’m looking forward to what the other sisters bring to the table. I’m always amazed when I see them and having them all together in one big weeks of shows is just going to be fantastic to see.”

The top eight contestants will go on to compete in a five-day final in Darwin during Darwin Pride Week in September, hosted by Top End queens Miss Ellanious and Marzi Panne.

Miss First Nation is run by Queens—The Ultimate Drag Crown. Queens is being relaunched this year as a new incarnation of the former Queens of the Galaxy Darwin drag contest.

Aspiring drag superstars can enter by emailing queens.tudc@gmail.com.