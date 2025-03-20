Psychiatrist Report Could Decide Fate Of Beau Lamarre-Condon

The future of accused double murderer and former police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon may depend on a psychiatric report set to be released in the coming weeks.

Lamarre-Condon is alleged to have shot Jesse Baird and partner, Luke Davies, with his service weapon at a Paddington house on 19 February last year, before attempting to dispose of their bodies.

He is charged with two counts of domestic violence-related murder, and one count of breaking and entering.

The former police officer’s lawyer told the Downing Centre Local Court today that his client was seen by a forensic psychologist, with a report being issued on 1 April. The findings of the report will be reviewed by Lamarre-Condon’s Legal Aid team until 30 April, when they will discuss the next steps with prosectors.

Forensic mental health reports allow lawyers to assess whether the accused was suffering from severe psychological impairment, preventing them from being held “criminally responsible” for their actions.

If lawyers were to find Lamarre-Condon was not “criminally responsible”, his care would be passed over to the forensic mental health system, which is able to release people once specialists have decided they are not a threat to the public.

He is yet to enter pleas in court, with a previous lawyer, John Walford, telling media in June that the accused may rely on mental health grounds as his defence.

Stalking, “predatory behaviour” in lead up to murder

Police allege that the murders were premeditated, following months of “predatory behaviour” towards Baird, including breaking into his home and damaging his car.

Baird’s and Davies’ remains were found last year on 27 February at a rural property in Bungonia, near Goulburn.

The murders of Luke and Jesse shocked the Australian queer community, and were felt especially hard in Sydney.

NSW Police were uninvited from marching in the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras last year, with the Board deciding it could “add to the distress within our communities”. A decision was later reached that Police could march in the parade, as long as they did so out of uniform.

Lamarre-Condon will return to court on May 20.