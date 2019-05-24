RMIT University has been named this year’s Employer of the Year for LGBTI inclusion at the Australian LGBTI Inclusion Awards.
The awards ceremony, hosted by ACON’s Pride in Diversity, saw more than 730 business leaders, diversity champions, and HR professionals representing all sectors and employer sizes come together in Sydney to celebrate the results of the Australian Workplace Equality Index (AWEI).
The Index is an evidence-based benchmarking tool that assess workplace progress in the realm of LGBTI inclusion and diversity initiatives.
This year marked the first time that a non-private commercial organisation was awarded Employer of the Year status.
Four employers were awarded Platinum Status for longevity in high performance (Accenture, LendLease, ANZ, UWA), and 14 were awarded Gold Status for the highest results in the current year.
When the Australian Workplace Equality Index (AWEI) was launched by ACON’s Pride in Diversity in 2010, only eight organisations had signed on as members.
Now, in 2019, there are more than 300.
Director of ACON’s Pride Inclusion Programs, Dawn Hough, said the accompanying employee survey this year elicited more than 27,000 responses, underscoring the importance of LGBTI inclusion in the workplace.
“Practice is continuing to shift significantly in this space with employers across Australia not only maintaining their commitment to LGBTI inclusion but in fact strengthening their inclusion initiatives and activities,” she said.
“Scores required to obtain the various tiers of recognition have continued to increase. We are delighted with the continual growth and focus exercised within this area of diversity and inclusion.”
This year awards also celebrated the results of the Health + Wellbeing Equality Index (HWEI), focusing on LGBT inclusive service provision. The award for Inclusive Service Provider of the Year went to Uniting, which is also a Gold Employer in the AWEI.
“LGBTI inclusion has well and truly made its way onto the Australian workplace diversity and inclusion agenda, and is starting to make a mark in the sporting and service provider sectors as well,” Hough said.
“Congratulations to all award winners recognised today on their significant achievements and for showing great leadership in LGBTI inclusion.”
For more information on ACON’s Pride Inclusion Programs, go to www.prideinclusionprograms.
Below is the full list of 2019 Australian Workplace Equality Index Award Recipients:
Employer of the Year
RMIT University
LGBTI Employee Network of the Year
LGBTI ERG, LendLease
Platinum Employers (Long-term Gold Employers)
Accenture
ANZ
LendLease
University of Western Australia
Platinum Qualifiers for 2020
EY
Macquarie Group
Gold Employers
Australian Taxation Office
Brisbane City Council
Clayton Utz
Deakin University
Department of Prime Minister & Cabinet
EY
Macquarie Bank Limited
MinterEllison
NAB
PwC
QBE Insurance Australia
RMIT University
Uniting
Woolworths Group
Small Employer Gold
Initiative Media
Oliver Wyman
BlackRock Investment Management Australia
Small Employer of the Year
Initiative Media
Most Improved Employer
Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet
Trans and Gender Diverse Inclusion
RMIT University
External Media Campaign
‘The Road to Broken Hill’ AAMI, Suncorp
Executive Leadership
Andrea Kenafake, Brisbane City Council
Network Leader of the Year
Cameron Tirendi, BHP
Out Role Model
Nicholas Steepe, Charles Sturt University
Sapphire Inspire
Caitlin Monnery-Korving, ANZ
The Sally Webster Ally Award
Joint winners: Ian Bennett (PwC) & Superintendent Richard Roberts (AFP – posthumously awarded)
© Star Observer 2019 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Comment